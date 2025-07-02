Where safe and sane fireworks are legal on the Central Coast

With Fourth of July celebrations approaching, public safety officials across the Central Coast are reminding residents that fireworks laws differ between cities and unincorporated areas.

Not all “safe and sane” fireworks are legal, depending on your location, and officials say even legal fireworks can lead to injury or wildfires, especially during dry summer months.

In San Luis Obispo County , the use of safe and sane fireworks is permitted only in Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Templeton, San Miguel, and Morro Bay. In Morro Bay, safe and sane fireworks are allowed only on private property.

Fireworks are banned in all other communities in San Luis Obispo County, and violators could face fines of $1,000 or more.

This year, the ban includes Oceano, where safe and sane fireworks were legal in previous years.

In Santa Barbara County , all fireworks are banned in unincorporated areas and the cities of Santa Barbara, Goleta, Carpinteria, Buellton and Solvang. The Montecito Fire Department has emphasized that both fireworks and bonfires are prohibited due to high fire risk.

Safe and sane fireworks only are allowed in the cities of Lompoc, Santa Maria and Guadalupe.

Authorities across both counties are encouraging residents to attend professional fireworks shows instead of setting off consumer fireworks. Enforcement will be active in areas where fireworks are banned, and violations may result in fines or other penalties.

