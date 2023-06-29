Where to celebrate the Fourth of July in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties

San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbra counties have a packed schedule of events and fireworks shows for community members and families to enjoy this July 4th. Here is a breakdown of where to go and what to do this Independence Day.

Paso Robles

The City of Paso Robles is hosting a Fourth of July celebration at Barney Schwartz Park from 2–10 p.m. in partnership with Travel Paso. The event will have a newly expanded Family Fun Zone including activities like bounce houses, obstacle courses, games and more. Live music will begin at 5:30 p.m. The fireworks are expected to start around 9:15 p.m. Attendance is free for everyone. More information can be found at prcity.com/July4.

Tetto Rooftop Bar

The Tetto Rooftop Bar in Downtown Paso Robles will be open from 4-11 p.m. and hosting barbecue-themed meals and craft cocktails from 5–8 p.m. Live music will play from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $95 per person and include the barbecue dinner and two specialty cocktails. The Tetto Rooftop Bar has a view of the fireworks show at Barney Schwartz Park.

Cass Winery: Red White and Booze

For this 21-and-older event, Cass Winery will be hosting an event on Monday, July 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The event includes live music, a taco bar, games and a photo booth. Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased online.

Templeton

The Templeton Fourth of July Celebration begins at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at the Templeton Fire Department. Then, the parade hosted by the Rotary Club of Templeton and Chamber of Commerce kicks off at 10 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Templeton Park will have a bounce house, food and drinks and family-friendly activities.

Atascadero

The Annual Atascadero Fourth of July Music Festival is happening at Atascadero Lake Park from 4-8 p.m. The festival is a fundraiser for the Atascadero Colony Days. Attendance is free.

Cambria

Cambria will have a Fourth of July Picnic in the Park at Shamel Community Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be concessions, food, a bounce house, face painting, old-fashioned races, waiter and waitress relay races, an all new fireman and EMT race, and a watermelon eating contest. Live music begins at 9:15 p.m. followed by a sunset fireworks show.

Cayucos

The annual Cayucos Fourth of July Celebration begins with an early morning sand castle contest from 4:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. The parade starts at 10 a.m., followed by the Lion's Club BBQ, and the Front Street Faire will be open until 6 p.m. The fireworks show begins at 9 p.m.

Morro Bay

During the Fourth of July weekend, local vendors will be selling their work at Morro Bay Art in the Park from July 1-3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On July 4, the city is hosting a Family Fun Day at Tidelands Park from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. The event starts with a bike parade and also includes live music, a magic show, a kids' carnival, bounce house, and a beer garden for the adults.

Avila Beach

Avila Beach will be celebrating Independence Day with their four-legged companions at the Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast and Doggie Parade from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The breakfast is $10 for adults and $5 for children under the age of six at the Avila Beach Community Center. The Doggie Parade starts on the Avila Promenade at 11 a.m.

Pismo Beach

Fireworks at the pier start at 9 p.m. The City of Pismo Beach is hosting tables with a three-course buffet dinner catered by Ribline along with a DJ on the pier for a front-row view of the Pismo Beach fireworks display.

The Cliffs Hotel and Spa in Pismo Beach is also hosting a Fourth of July Celebration on their lawn with live music from 12–3 p.m. with food and drinks, open to the public.

Arroyo Grande

The Arroyo Grande Summer Concert Series begins on July Fourth. It takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free for all community members at the Historic Heritage Square Park. There will be hot dogs, beer and wine for purchase, and a raffle.

Nipomo

A parade will wind its way through the community of Nipomo. It starts at Nipomo High School at 11 a.m. Click here to see the full parade route.

Santa Maria

A Star Spangled Jamboree will be held from 12-4 p.m. at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center located at 600 S. McClelland St. Local band Rock Odyssey will perform live and there will be food trucks, local vendors, games, and other activities.

Solvang

From 12–10 p.m. on July 4, there will be a fireworks show at Old Mission Santa Inès in Solvang. The celebration will include live music, a DJ, bounce house, and face painters. The firework show begins at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $15 for adults and children under 12 years old are granted free entry. Active military and family members are presented free entry with an ID. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/4thofJuly23.

Lompoc

Family Fun Day at Ryon Park in Lompoc takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A bike ride starts at the Veterans Memorial Building and ends at the park. Live music, games, inflatables, food trucks, and face painting will be available starting at 12 p.m. Admission is free for everyone.

Santa Barbara

The Stearns Wharf Merchants Association is presenting a Fourth of July celebration and fireworks show from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the waterfront. Garden State Fireworks will present a 20-minute fireworks show around 9 p.m., sponsored by the City’s Waterfront Department.

The Wharf Wednesday Concert Series is back in Santa Barbara. Free concerts will be on the first Wednesday of every month through October.

On July 5, attendees can end the celebration with a beach clean-up at Leadbetter Beach and East Beach from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Los Olivos

Refugio Ranch will be hosting a Fourth of July BBQ with a tasting room and pig roast by Valley Piggery. To reserve a spot on the list, email cyndy@refugioranch.com.

Goleta

Goleta's 49th Annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July will be presented by the Goleta Historical Society starting at 11 a.m. It will include tractor rides, face painting and vendors. Ticket proceeds benefit the Goleta Valley Historical Society.