Whitney McDonald appointed as San Luis Obispo Interim City Manager

The San Luis Obispo City Council appointed an Interim City Manager Tuesday to help with the transition after City Manager Derek Johnson leaves.

Whitney McDonald, the current Assistant City Manager, was appointed to assist with the transition beginning April.

City officials also announced Mayor Eric Stewart and Council Member Michelle Shoresman to serve on an Ad Hoc Committee to lead a national search for the city's next City Manager.

“We are taking steps to fill the City Manager role and, in the meantime, have confidence in Whitney to ensure the smooth continuation of core services and programs and sustained progress on the City’s Major City Goals,” said Mayor Stewart.

Johnson announcedin February that he was resigning from his position.

McDonald will begin serving in the interim role on April 26 and will oversee City operations, according to the press release.