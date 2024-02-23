SLO City Manager to take on new role in Marin County

San Luis Obispo City Manager Derek Johnson is taking a new job in Marin County.

Johnson has worked for the City of San Luis Obispo for 12 years, starting as Community Development Director. He has served as City Manager for the last 6.5 years.

City officials say Johnson's last day with the city will be near the end of April.

He will be taking on a new role as Chief Executive Officer for Marin County, where he grew up.

"SLO will always be in my heart and the opportunity to return to my hometown in this brand-new role was just a perfect fit for where I am professionally and personally at this stage of life," Johnson said in a press release. "That does not mean it was an easy decision. I am so proud of what our city team has accomplished and the sense of teamwork that has been created, among our City Council, City staff and the community."

The San Luis Obispo City Council is expected to meet in closed session to discuss appointing an interim city manager as well as plans to recruit a new city manager.

