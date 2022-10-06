Why is the Cal Poly 'P' purple?

People on the Cal Poly campus may notice changes to the ‘P’ painted on the hillside.

Cal Poly officials say it was painted purple for Dating Violence Action Month, put on by Safer.

Safer is the university’s “prevention education and confidential advocacy resource for sexual assault, intimate partner violence, domestic violence, stalking, sexual exploitation and harassment.”

During the month of October, Safer is partnering with Lumina Alliance and holding several events related to Dating Violence Action Month.

The Poly 'P' is usually white and is a common hike for people on campus. The color will change temporarily at time for various reasons.