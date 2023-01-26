Widening project closing part of Highway 46 in Cholame this week

The project that will eventually convert Highway 46 into a four-lane expressway from Highway 101 in Paso Robles to Interstate 5 in Kern County is gearing up for the next phase.

This week, Caltrans is coordinating a one way reverse traffic control from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday and possibly Friday at the Cholame Creek Bridge.

Drivers can expect delays of about 10 minutes.

“Well, we’re surprised that we have a delay, but we figured this is about the perfect time. It’s the middle of the week, off season, so they might as well fix it now,” said driver Keith Loftis.

Right now, the work is focused on the area between the Shandon Rest Area and the former Jack Ranch Café.

Caltrans is installing netting on the Cholame Creek Bridge to protect wildlife before more construction takes place.

The next phase of the project, which will widen the Highway 46/Highway 41 Interchange, also known as the "Y," is scheduled to begin in March.

The overall project is expected to finish in winter 2024.

Caltrans says the cost of the widening project is around $135 million.

