Widespread cell service outage affecting people in Southern San Luis Obispo Co.

Posted at 12:04 PM, Oct 03, 2023
Some people in Southern San Luis Obispo County may be experiencing no cell service Tuesday morning.

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services (OES) announced a widespread cell service outage is affecting parts of Southern San Luis Obispo County.

In a tweet, OES officials said they are working to gather more information from the affected service providers.

This is a developing story and will be updated once new information becomes available.

