Widespread cell service outage affecting people in Southern San Luis Obispo Co.

Some people in Southern San Luis Obispo County may be experiencing no cell service Tuesday morning.
The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services (OES) announced a widespread cell service outage is affecting parts of Southern San Luis Obispo County.
In a tweet, OES officials said they are working to gather more information from the affected service providers.
This is a developing story and will be updated once new information becomes available.
