Wildfire burns four acres in Creston, cause under investigation

Posted at 12:44 PM, Jun 03, 2024

CAL FIRE SLO officials are responding to a vegetation fire near Creston.

The fire broke out Monday at 11:20 a.m. on the 3300 block of Stage Springs Road.

Fire officials say forward progress has been stopped and the fire has burned about four acres.

Fire officials will be on scene for several hours mopping up. The cause is under investigation.

