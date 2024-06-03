Wildfire burns four acres in Creston, cause under investigation

CAL FIRE SLO officials are responding to a vegetation fire near Creston.
The fire broke out Monday at 11:20 a.m. on the 3300 block of Stage Springs Road.
Fire officials say forward progress has been stopped and the fire has burned about four acres.
Fire officials will be on scene for several hours mopping up. The cause is under investigation.
WILDLAND FIRE: Units at scene of the #SpringsIC in Creston. Forward rate of spread stopped at 4 acres. Units will be committed for a couple of hours for mop up. The cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/v2efeTq63J— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 3, 2024