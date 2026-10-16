Willadeene, our Pet of the Week, is ready for her forever home

Every week, we feature an adoptable animal from Woods Humane Society. This week, it is Willadeene's turn in the spotlight!

At just about two years old, she is very affectionate and is happiest curled up on a lap.

Woods staff say she can be a little timid at first, but once she warms up to people, she is a joy to be around.

She is a French Bulldog/Chihuahua mix and is just under 15 pounds.

While at the shelter, she has made friends with other small dogs and with the staff.

Click here for details on Willadeene!

Now is a great time to adopt from Woods because, from October 16th through the 25th, all adoptable animals are half off as part of their Wiggle Waggle adoption promotion.