Wine grapes see 40% decrease in sales, according to new SLO County crop report

The value of San Luis Obispo County's agricultural industry has gone down by more than $85 million since 2023, according to the County of San Luis Obispo Department of Agriculture/Weights and Measures' new 2024 crops report.

The agency released the 2024 production statistics for the local agricultural industry on Wednesday, analyzing the county's agricultural output over the calendar year.

In 2024, officials say the total crop value for San Luis Obispo County was $1,015,871,000— a nearly 8% decrease from the crop value in 2023, which the agency reported as $1,103,970,000.

However, the 2024 statistic marks the fourth consecutive year that the crop value exceeded $1 billion.

The Department of Agriculture/Weights and Measures says varied microclimates and a relatively healthy wet season allowed most crops to thrive across all growing regions.

Officials add that overall production remained strong despite periods of heavy rainfall early in the year.

Although the county's overall agricultural production reportedly remained steady, the agency says market demands and international influences for the various commodities offered by local producers impacted selected agricultural product values.

Strawberries reclaimed their position as the county’s top-valued crop in 2024, overtaking wine grapes, which experienced a notable decline in sales.

Wine grapes reportedly brought in $194,981,000 in 2024— a nearly 40% decrease from the $323,952,000 made in 2023.

Officials say the decline is due to reduced sales across all varietals. Merlot saw the highest decrease from 2023 to 2024, with sales going down by 50%.

The number of planted wine grapes also decreased in 2024 by 1.5%, and wine grape production went down nearly 40% compared to 2023.

Together, strawberries and wine grapes accounted for more than 43% of the county’s total crop value.

The vegetable sector saw the most significant growth, with an increase of over $35.7 million— a 15% growth compared to 2023.

These figures represent only commodity gross values and do not reflect net profits received by local agricultural producers. They also do not include multipliers related to secondary economic benefits.

According to the Department of Agriculture/Weights and Measures, the top ten commodities by value in 2024 were:



Strawberries Wine Grapes Cattle and Calves Avocados Broccoli Lettuce, Head Vegetable and Ornamental Transplants Lettuce, Leaf Lemons Cauliflower

Overall, officials say San Luis Obispo County producers benefited from the diverse climate conditions across the region.

The animal industry increased its profits by nearly 9% in 2024, supported by a 3% increase in the number of head sold and a 12% rise in cattle prices.

Field crops showed mixed results, though alfalfa hay stood out with production up more than 36% and overall value climbing 43% from 2023.

In the fruit and nut sector, strawberries gained top position as the county’s leading crop, although total gross value decreased by nearly 12% from 2023 to 2024.

Avocados and lemons posted a strong year, with values increasing 64% and 95% respectively.

Nursery products continued to face challenges from shifting market demand and higher overhead costs, resulting in a 7% decrease in total value for the sector.

By contrast, the vegetable sector surged 15% compared to 2023, achieving its second-highest gross value in the past decade, according to officials.

Broccoli, cabbage, cilantro, and lettuce were top performers, which the county says was due to expanded acreage and higher prices.

“Despite declines in certain sectors, San Luis Obispo’s agriculture remains a strong economic driver for the County," said Martin Settevendemie, Agricultural Commissioner/Sealer, in a press release. "The diversity of the County’s agriculture, with over one hundred different crop types produced, is a key factor in its sustainability. Coupled with the resilience of our local farmers and ranchers, agriculture is poised to remain a mainstay in our economy and culture."

The 2024 crop report statistics are available here.

Historical Annual Reports from 1928 through 2023 can be viewed on the Department of Agriculture/Weights and Measures webpage.

The full digital version of the 2024 annual report will be available in mid-October, according to the agency.