With just three legs, Pet of the Week Angelina is ready to steal your heart

Every week, we feature an adoptable animal from Woods Humane Society. This week, it is Angelina's turn in the spotlight!

She is an adorable 7-month-old white and lilac mixed domestic short hair.

When she was brought to Woods, she needed urgent medical attention. The veterinary team ended up amputating one of her back legs but that doesn't slow her down at all!

She is confident, loves to cuddle and above all else, play. She is six adorable pounds of fun and silly energy.

She is available to adopt now and will do best as an indoor-only cat.

Click here for full details on Angelina!