With summer around the corner, here are some tips when looking for sunscreen

When you plan for a beach day, you probably grab a towel, shovels for sand castles, and sunscreen.

“[This sunscreen] is vegan and there's really limited bad ingredients in it,” said Jeanna Murray, who was visiting from Garden Grove in Orange County.

“I also do look for reef-safe sunscreens, so I'm trying to find the suntan lotion that provides the most amount of protection from UVA and UVB rays,” said Andie Atwood, who traveled from Oakland. “But I also do look for reef-safe sunscreens. ”

One thing to consider is a good level of protection.

“SPF 30 or an SPF 100, which is the highest that they make. ... Both of those are effective at preventing some sunburns, but the SPF 30, you do need to reapply more often,” explained Dr. Kathryn Haran, who is Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center’s emergency room medical director.

“If you're using a higher SPF, you may get a false sense of security thinking that you don't have to reapply as often, but you do,” added Dr. Haran.

Applying sunblock shouldn’t just be essential for a beach or pool day though, it should be part of your daily routine.

“The best way to prevent skin cancer is to avoid the harmful UVA and UVB rays,” said Teresa Dinescu, an oncology nurse navigator at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center. “You can do that by seeking shade when possible, avoiding the sun during peak hours — usually that's like 10 a.m. to 2 in the afternoon — wearing sunscreen.”

Beyond health, there is a push to pursue environmentally friendly products. Hawaii, for example, banned sunscreens containing oxybenzone and octinoxate in 2021 over concerns regarding how those chemicals negatively affect coral reefs.

“The list of other ingredients in there which are difficult to pronounce, things like octinoxate, oxybenzone, avobenzone … avoid those ingredients altogether,” recommended Caroline Duell, All Good’s founder and CEO.

All Good is a company in Morro Bay that has been around for 17 years. They make organic and botanical body care products including mineral-based sunscreens.

Robert Miller, a research biologist with the UC Santa Barbara Marine Science Institute, issued the following statement:

“We've studied the impact of metal oxides that are often used in sunscreens, like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, on phytoplankton. ... They are toxic to phytoplankton … but at quite high concentrations that are unlikely to be found in nature, except perhaps in enclosed bays. Sunscreen is highly unlikely to be a significant source of these compounds or any other, in my opinion.”

The American Academy of Dermatology Association said it supports the idea of more research being done by the EPA to look at the ecological impact of UV filters. They say the science in this area is still inconclusive and limited.

“Look at the ingredients on the back of the label, and when you see it says active ingredient on the back, it should say zinc oxide,” said Duell. “Additionally, it can say titanium dioxide is another safe mineral, but zinc oxide and non-nano particle means, but that's a larger size zinc. ”

Then it comes down to texture and preference.

“If you're traveling, the lotion makes sense,” said Duell. “If you're out active in the water, I like to use the butter and the butter stick because they're SPF 50 and they stay on really nice and well. ”

Lastly, apply it thoroughly.

“You want to make sure you're applying it to your face; a lot of people forget about their ears, though, know it's something that can be exposed,” said Dr. Haran. “Even if you're wearing a hat that can still be exposed to the sun; make sure your hands are covered. ”

Another reminder from health experts is that it is not recommended for babies six months and younger to wear sunscreen. An alternative is to keep them in the shade and with clothing that covers them up.

