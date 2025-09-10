Witnesses sought in collision near Righetti High that injured teen

Investigators are seeking information on a collision Tuesday evening near Orcutt that injured a 14-year-old boy.

It happened at around 6:05 p.m. in the area of Foster Road and Woodland Street, across from Ernest Righetti High School.

According to the California Highway Patrol, initial reports show a GMC Yukon heading westbound on Foster Road struck the teen, who was riding an electric scooter, as he tried crossing the street.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. An update on his condition or the extent of his injuries was not provided by authorities.

“We remain concerned about the well-being of the young pedestrian involved in this incident and extend our support to him and his family during this difficult time.” CHP Commander Joe Rodriguez said in a press release.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw the collision or may have video of it to contact the Officer Naylor at the CHP’s Santa Maria area office at (805) 608-6310.

CHP is also taking the opportunity to remind parents and guardians to discuss safe riding practices with their children regularly, which include staying alert, wearing a properly fitted helmet and understanding the rules of the road.

Drivers are also reminded to be extra vigilant when near schools or nearby neighborhoods, even outside school hours.