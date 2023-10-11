Woman dies after being struck by train in Pismo Beach

A person died after being hit by a train on the tracks in Pismo Beach Wednesday.

It happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. near Frady Lane and the Highway 101 overpass.

The Pismo Beach Police Department reports the pedestrian, described as a woman in her late 30s, was walking northbound in the middle of the tracks when she was hit.

Police say attempts were made to warn her and stop the train, but both failed.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Once identified, her name will be released once next-of-kin has been notified.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Pismo Beach police at (805) 773-2208.