Woman dies from injuries after car crash in Santa Maria

A woman died from her injuries after a car crash in Santa Maria.

After almost two weeks at the hospital, Leticia Rivera Aguilar, age 59 of Santa Maria, died at the hospital Tuesday from injuries related to a crash on June 1.

The collision at the beginning of June involved three cars on the 2600 block of Mahoney Road in Santa Maria, half-a-mile north of Black Road. Police and EMS were on the scene shortly after 1 p.m. Four people were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Rivera Aguilar was airlifted and taken to Cottage Hospital, while ground support took two others. The fourth person ended up uninjured.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

