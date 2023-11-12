Woman fatally hit by Amtrak train in Santa Barbara

A woman was fatally hit by an Amtrak train in Santa Barbara Saturday morning.

Police said the collision was reported around 9:51 a.m. along the northbound tracks between Milpas Street and Calle Cesar Chavez.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said. No foul play is suspected.

Police told KSBY the woman has been identified but her information will not be released until they have notified the next of kin.

The case is still under investigation.

This is the second fatal train incident in the county this week.

A 16-year-old girl died after being struck by a train near the 4500 block of Hollister Avenue in Goleta Monday morning.