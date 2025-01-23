Woman pleads not guilty to hit-and-run death of bicyclist in San Luis Obispo

A woman facing felony charges in connection with hitting a bicyclist, who later died, in San Luis Obispo over the summer and driving away has pleaded not guilty.

Vanessa Noblitt, 44, is charged with vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, driving with a .08% blood alcohol causing injury and hit-and-run.

Saul Goldberg, 87, of Avila Beach and another bicyclist were riding along South Higuera Street on July 23 when San Luis Obispo police say they were hit by a vehicle. The driver reportedly took off before officers arrived.

Goldberg later died as a result of his injuries.

The other bicyclist, a 74-year-old man from Avila Beach, sustained moderate injuries.

During the investigation, detectives say they obtained evidence identifying Noblitt and her vehicle as being responsible for the collision.

A search warrant was served at her Bend, Oregon home on Aug. 6 and several items of evidence seized, including her vehicle, for forensic processing.

Charges were filed against her in December and a warrant issued for her arrest on Dec. 11.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges on Wednesday, Jan. 22. She’s due back in court Feb. 4 and remains in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail, according to jail logs.