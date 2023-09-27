Women’s Legacy Fund provides $65K in grants to local organizations

Hundreds of people came out to support the sold-out 21st Annual Women's Legacy fundraiser luncheon in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday.

Over the past 20 years, the Women's Legacy Fund has given more than $600,000 in grants to non-profits that provide programs and services to the many underserved women and girls in San Luis Obispo County.

This year, the organization has granted $65,000 to Transitions Mental Health, Lumina Alliance, SLO CASA, and the Boys and Girls Clubs of SLO County.

"This is an opportunity for our community to come together, to celebrate, to recognize, to acknowledge the grantees and all of the hard work that they do, to hear from the success of their programs and who they're working with and how they help women and girls and the different categories in which we support them," explained Michelle Houston, Women's Legacy Fund Committee Member.

Biz Steinberg, CEO of CAPSLO, was the guest speaker at this year's event.

