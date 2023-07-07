Woods Humane Society offering pick-your-own-price adoptions

Woods Humane Society is offering pick-your-own-price adoption fees for the next ten days.

The promotion will be in effect from July 7-17 and applies to any dog over the age of five months.

“This time of year, especially following the 4th of July holiday, shelters across the region see an influx of stray dogs entering their kennels and are in even more need of our help to transport and find loving homes for adoptable canines," Woods Humane Society CEO Emily L’Heureux said in a press release. "Meanwhile, due to the busy summer travel season, dog adoptions tend to decrease this time of year, leaving us with less capacity to accept intakes than we’d like.”

Adult dog adoption fees at Woods are regularly $150.

All adoptable pets at the shelter are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and treated for parasites.

Adoptions also come with a free health check at a local veterinary clinic.

To check out the adoptable dogs at Woods, visit WoodsHumane.org.