Woods Humane Society to host 6 free microchip clinics in May

In honor of National Chip Your Pet Month, the Woods Humane Society is hosting six free microchip clinics to help members of the public protect their pets, according to a press release.

Microchips normally cost $20 at Woods Humane Society, but the fee has been waived for participants of the May microchip clinics thanks in part to the support of microchip company 24PetWatch.

The American Humane Association estimates that only 15% of lost dogs and 2% of lost cats in shelters without ID tags or microchips are reunited with their owners.

The free clinics will be held on Fridays from 2-4 p.m. at the Woods San Luis Obispo location and on Friday, May 5 and May 19 from 2-4 p.m. at the Woods North County location.