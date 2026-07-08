Woods Humane Society to host foster drive for National Kitten Day weekend

Woods Humane Society will host a foster drive, foster supply drive, and two-for-one kitten adoptions from July 10-12.

The drive is part of their “Foster the Love” awareness event, as kitten season is in full bloom.

The nonprofit said they have 35 kittens available for adoption at their locations in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero, and 53 in foster care.

Woods says adopting a kitten typically costs around $150, including spay/neuter, vaccinations and other wellness treatments.

For fosters, however, Woods provides all supplies, training and medical support. Lemos Feed and Pet Supply in both Morro Bay and Atascadero will host Woods’ foster drive booths on Saturday, July 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information about becoming a foster, locals can visit https://woodshumanesociety.org/get-involved/foster/.

