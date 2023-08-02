Work at Paul’s Slide on Highway 1 paused as crews assess recent slide activity

Debris removal work at Paul’s Slide on Highway 1 has been paused as crews assess recent movement of the hillside, Caltrans announced Wednesday.

Geological engineering (“Geotech”) crews studying measurements of recent slide activity will determine the specific next steps for repair efforts, which have prioritized — and will continue to prioritize — the safety of crew members who have been working “almost nonstop” since March to remove slide material and stabilize the hillside, according to Caltrans.

There is no estimated reopening date for that section of Highway 1, Caltrans said in late July, as teams continue to study drone imagery and other measurements of recent slide activity.

SEE MORE: Caltrans: No estimated reopening of Highway 1 near Big Sur

A two-mile-long closure of Highway 1 remains in effect between Limekiln State Park and Lucia.

Caltrans has been managing debris at Paul’s Slide for several years now, Ashley Owings of KSBY reported earlier this year. A catchment area was installed along the northbound shoulder, which had staved off debris overwhelming the area.

The catchment area was overwhelmed on Jan. 15 of this year.

The amount of material needed to be removed is estimated at 500,000 cubic yards — over 15 times more material than was removed at the Polar Star or Mill Creek slides.

Paul’s Slide is located near postmile 22 on Highway 1.

Highway 1 on the Big Sur coast remains open from Cambrian to Limekiln and from Monterey to Lucia.