Work underway on Port San Luis breakwater

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is conducting maintenance and repairs on the breakwater at Port San Luis.

The $10 million project was contracted to Colony Pacific.

"Right now, we've got a large 250-foot barge out in the harbor. On top of that, it's got a 350-ton crane," explained Chris Munson, Port San Luis Harbor District Facilities Manager. "Right now, they are clearing the backside of the breakwater so that the bar can get closer. Once they get closer, they will bring in large boulders from Catalina Island."

The breakwater protects Port San Luis Harbor.

Work to maintain it needs to be done about every ten years.