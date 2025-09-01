Workers over Billionaires rallies held across Central Coast

Workers over Billionaires rallies were held up and down the Central Coast on Labor Day, with one taking place in San Luis Obispo and another in Lompoc.

The protests call out the Trump Administration’s targeting of minority workers and the deployment of military forces in cities like Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

Similar protests were planned Monday in other cities nationwide.

In response, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president is a voice of the working class, adding, "President Trump believes that American workers are the heart and soul of our economy and our national identity."