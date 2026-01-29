Wrong-way DUI driver causes crash on HWY 101 near Santa Maria

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Highway 101 Wednesday evening.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports that the crash happened around 6 p.m. near Santa Maria, on southbound Highway 101 just north of Highway 166.

Authorities say the driver of a gray Honda sedan was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when they crashed into another vehicle.

According to the agency, the collision caused minor injuries.

The CHP reported that both lanes of the roadway were blocked for about 15 minutes while the vehicles were moved to the shoulders of the highway.

The roadway was back open by 7:15 p.m., according to the agency.

CHP officials say alcohol appears to have possibly been a factor in the crash.