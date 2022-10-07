Young entrepreneurs take part in Avila Beach Children's Business Fair

This Saturday is the 2nd annual Avila Beach Children’s Business Fair.

Young entrepreneurs from the Central Coast will be showing off products they created.

The children participating have created a project or service, developed a brand, built a marketing strategy and will now sell their product.

The children are responsible for everything, meaning they also get to keep all the profits they make from sales.

“They keep all of the profits, so they get to actually see the fruits of their labor and understand the work that goes into it and gives them. You naturally spread their entrepreneurial wings that hopefully you know leading up to as they grow they can be entrepreneurs in the community and take it from there,“ said Kristen McKiernan, the fair’s host and organizer.

Over 37 booths will be open at the fair, selling items such as homemade jewelry, dog and cat toys, child authored books, and soaps.

“My grandma was like, soaps could be cool for a project at the business fair and I was like yeah, but we shouldn’t do something that basic we should do like surprise soaps,” said Hazel McKiernan, who’s businesses name is Hazel and Tessa‘s Super Rockin' Surprise Soaps.

The fair will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Avila Beach Community Center and is free to attend.