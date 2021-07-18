Watch
Youth Rabbit Show postponed at California Mid-State Fair

The California Mid-State Fair air will run from July 21 to Aug. 1 this year.
Posted at 3:07 PM, Jul 18, 2021
Concerns of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease (RHDV2) in the state have prompted California Mid-State Fair officials to postpone the Youth Rabbit Show at this year’s fair.

While RHDV2 can only be transmitted among rabbits and not shared with people, the fair says the decision to postpone the show was based on a variety of factors, including recommendations from the California Department of Food & Agriculture, Animal Health Branch and the American Rabbit Breeders Association.

“We know this decision is disappointing for our exhibitors and fair guests; however, it is in the best interest of the community and the California rabbit industry,” said Interim Fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez.

The fair says the show will be rescheduled, but a new date has not yet been set.

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair kicks off Wednesday and runs through Aug. 1.

