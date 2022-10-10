Locals begin Halloween shopping as participation this year is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels

With the spookiest night of the year just around the corner, the National Retail Federation expects Halloween participation this year to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Local residents are already hitting Halloween stores and gearing up for the big night.

For many, it’s the one night in the whole year when their imagination can go wild.

“A T-Rex head to be a dinosaur, a pirate costume, I was looking for a hat to fit that, and also I got a giant penguin outfit," said Oceano resident, Jamaine Myer.

Candy, costumes, decorations you name it, Americans are spending on it this year.

According to the National Retail Federation or NRF, 3.6 billion dollars are expected to be spent on costumes alone.

“If you want a really good costume like the process of making it and seeing how it builds up to it or just going to the store and just buying one and saying this looks nice," said Cambria resident, Xavi Lopez.

Myers said this year she has multiple costume ideas in mind and says those trying to save a penny can also look at other options.

“You can also do it yourself or you can go to the goodwill they’re usually good with used costumes and new ones," said Myer.

According to the NRF, the top adult costume idea for this year is a witch, for children it’s spiderman, and for pets, it’s a pumpkin.