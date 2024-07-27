Watch Now
SportsOlympics

Actions

Long road leads to Olympic silver for U.S. divers Sarah Bacon, Kassidy Cook: 'Surreal'

'It's surreal': Long road leads to Olympic silver for Sarah Bacon, Kassidy Cook
USA Today
USA Today
Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook celebrate their silver medal won in the women's synchro 3m springboard finals at the Paris Olympics.
'It's surreal': Long road leads to Olympic silver for Sarah Bacon, Kassidy Cook
Posted at
and last updated

The U.S. duo of Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook were nearly flawless on the way to a silver medal in the women's synchronized 3m springboard finals at the Paris Olympics. They spoke with NBC Olympics about their competition, friendship, family, and road to Paris. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Paris_2024_Olympic_Games_Website_480x360.jpg