The U.S. duo of Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook were nearly flawless on the way to a silver medal in the women's synchronized 3m springboard finals at the Paris Olympics. They spoke with NBC Olympics about their competition, friendship, family, and road to Paris. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
Long road leads to Olympic silver for U.S. divers Sarah Bacon, Kassidy Cook: 'Surreal'
