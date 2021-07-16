Looking for a job? This weekend is the last chance to be considered for jobs at the California Mid-State Fair

The California Mid-State Fair is hiring for the 2021 fair season.

Tom Keffury, the head of marketing and sponsorship for the fair, says this Saturday will be the last chance for job candidates to interview for event staff positions.

Interviews will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the fairgrounds, located at 2198 Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles.

Keffury says candidates do not need to fill out job applications ahead of time, and instead will have the opportunity to find more out about the event staff roles by speaking with supervisors Saturday. Supervisors that will be on-site for the event staff positions will be able to assist candidates with any job applications and questions.

The California Mid-State Fair starts Wednesday, July 21, and runs through August 1. For information on job openings at the fair, click here.