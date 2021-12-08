Meet the Athletes: Jason Brown

American figure skater Jason Brown broke onto the scene in 2010, becoming the U.S. Junior National Champion. He went on to make his Olympic debut in 2014, earning a bronze medal in the team event for his free skate. In Sochi, he finished ninth in men's singles. In 2018, Brown was named first alternate for the PyeongChang team.

At the 2021 World Championships, where Team USA took silver, Brown served as team captain and ranked sixth overall on the men's side.

Now 27, Brown had a strong pre-Olympic showing on the Grand Prix circuit, taking silver at Skate Canada and bronze at the Internationaux de France -- marking the first time he earned a medal in both of his Grand Prix assignments.

As part of our preparation for the 2022 Winter Games, NBC Olympics sent questionnaires to multiple athletes to learn more about their lives both inside and outside of sports. Here’s what we found out about Brown:

How has your hometown shaped who you are today?

I lived in Highland Park from the age of 3 to 17. I began skating at the local ice rink and went to HP public schools from kindergarten through high school. The city provided me with an unbelievably supportive base. Was always encouraged to go after my dreams, and my friends, teachers, and community were there to help me through it.

I’ve also lived in Los Angeles, Chicago, Colorado Springs, and Toronto.

Describe a typical training day.

As of now, on average, my training day is 5:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. including swimming, pilates, two skating sessions, strength training, and cardio.

How much do you sleep?

I train on average about six hours a day (including on- and off-ice). I make sure to get lots of sleep ... at least eight hours every night.

How did you prepare during the COVID-19 pandemic?

I went back home to the Highland Park/Chicago area during COVID ... It was the first time my entire family was together, back at home, living under the same roof in 9 years. It was very special! On the flip side, it definitely affected my training. Became very Zoom literate and did multiple Zoom workout classes each day with my trainers and coaches to stay in shape.

What’s your nutrition plan?

I just try my best to eat as clean as possible. My diet consists mostly of fruits, veggies, and protein.

Favorite dessert: chocolate chip banana bread!

What's your earliest memory of figure skating?

I was 5 years old when I saw my sister skate in an ice show. After seeing the older kids performing and skating in the spotlight and to music, I knew I wanted to do the same!

Did you have a specific breakthrough moment?

I won the junior title in 2010 and later that week watched the senior men fight for a spot on the 2010 U.S. Olympic Team. That was the first time I realized I could one day compete at a high enough level to reach the Olympics.

What would you change about your sport?

I wish the performance aspect of the sport was valued more when it comes to the scoring.

Who’s your most interesting teammate?

I had the opportunity to train with Evgenia Medvedeva, and out of everyone I have ever trained with, she truly inspired me the most. I really learned a lot from her when it came to focus, drive, and determination. She taught me a lot, and really impacted me as a competitor.

What advice would you give to a young skater?

Remember that no one can do it like you! So embrace that! (And make sure to love it!)

Has anyone ever said you wouldn’t succeed?

Of course, I've been told numerous times I couldn't achieve my goals because of technical elements I lacked. I believed [my critics] for a period of time and lost a lot of self confidence, self worth, and love for the sport ... Over the last 3 years I've gained a lot of that confidence back.