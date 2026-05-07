Ashlee Buzzard appears in court as judge denies motion challenging search of home

A judge denied a defense motion Wednesday challenging a search warrant connected to the investigation into the death of 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard.

Melodee's mother, Ashlee Buzzard, who is charged with murder for the little girl's death, appeared in Santa Maria court for a motion to quash and traverse the warrant. Defense attorney Erica Sutherland argued that detectives included false statements and omissions in the affidavit used to search Buzzard’s Vandenberg Village home in October 2025.

Sutherland argued that at the time the warrant was approved, investigators had only been looking for Melodee for about 24 hours. She also argued the affidavit did not include evidence that Melodee had been harmed and said detectives were relying on a "hunch" rather than specific facts showing a crime had occurred.

Prosecutor Jordan Lockey pushed back, arguing the affidavit established probable cause when viewed under the “totality of the circumstances.” Lockey emphasized that Melodee had not been enrolled in school or a homeschool program and that investigators were trying to locate a missing 9-year-old child.

During the hearing, the court referenced evidence investigators said they observed inside the home, including what detectives described as a child’s bedroom that did not appear to be lived in. According to statements made in court, detectives reported finding minimal clothing and toys, spiderwebs on windowsills, and a lack of hygiene items such as a toothbrush and toothpaste.

Prosecutors also said Child Welfare Services investigations showed few signs that a child lived in the home. Photos of the room were provided to the court.

During arguments surrounding the scope of the warrant, attorneys also discussed items investigators found inside Buzzard’s purse, including wet wipes, a shell casing and what was initially believed to be a key fob but later identified as a recording device.

Defense attorneys argued the items were not in plain view and were discovered during a more extensive search of the purse.

The judge ultimately denied the motion to quash, finding there was probable cause to issue the warrant. The judge also pushed back on suggestions the warrant had been approved hastily, stating in court that the warrant review “was not done in haste.”

Buzzard is due back in court on Thursday in Lompoc for discussion surrounding the release of documents by the prosecution to the defense.

She remains behind bars at the Santa Barbara County Jail and has been held without bail since her arrest in December, which came more than two months after Melodee was reported missing by school officials.

Authorities have said Buzzard went on a multi-day and state road trip with Melodee in October and returned home to Lompoc without her.

It’s alleged Buzzard killed her daughter during the trip. Melodee’s remains were found in a remote area of Utah in early December.

Buzzard has pleaded not guilty.