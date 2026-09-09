Ashlee Buzzard preliminary hearing vacated as court considers competency

Criminal proceedings against Ashlee Buzzard were suspended Tuesday after the defense declared a doubt about her competency to continue through the case.

Buzzard, who is accused of killing her 9-year-old daughter, Melodee, appeared in a Santa Maria courtroom on Sept. 8 for a hearing ahead of a preliminary hearing that had been scheduled for Sept. 16.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the judge suspended proceedings and vacated the preliminary hearing. The court also appointed two doctors to evaluate Buzzard and said their reports are expected when the case returns to court on Oct. 5.

Prosecutor Jordan Lockey later confirmed to KSBY that “today the defense declared a doubt as to the defendant’s competence pursuant to Penal Code section 1368.”

Lockey said Dr. Rassti and Dr. Beltran were appointed to evaluate Buzzard’s competence. She also confirmed the Sept. 16 preliminary hearing was vacated and that time for the preliminary hearing remains waived through the end of November.

Court records now show a mental competency hearing scheduled for Oct. 5.

A competency evaluation does not mean Buzzard has been found incompetent. The court is now considering whether she is mentally competent to continue through the criminal proceedings.

During Tuesday’s hearing, I also observed Buzzard’s hands visibly shaking as she sat beside her attorney.

The judge also granted a defense request allowing Buzzard to wear earplugs during court proceedings. Before granting the request, the judge confirmed Buzzard had previously worn earplugs without having trouble hearing what was happening in court.

Another defense motion from Buzzard’s attorney, Erica Sutherland, seeking to exclude members of the public and media from the courtroom was put on hold.

The judge said prosecutors, and potentially members of the media, would be given an opportunity to respond before the court makes a decision.

Sutherland later told KSBY the motion would not be addressed for the time being.

Sutherland also raised a concern in court involving deputies and confidential notes between Buzzard and her defense attorney.

Sutherland later told KSBY that no deputy was fired, to her knowledge, and that the judge said he needed more information from her before ruling on the allegation.

Buzzard is due back in court Oct. 5, when the court is expected to receive the two doctors’ competency reports.

