Melodee Buzzard's belongings removed from home as court finalizes memorial arrangements

A judge has determined that one of 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard's half-sisters will be responsible for decisions surrounding her remains, as memorial items continue to accumulate outside the Vandenberg Village home where she lived.

Melodee was found shot to death in a rural area of Utah on Dec. 6, 2026. Her mother, Ashlee Buzzard, is charged with her murder.

During a hearing at the Santa Maria courthouse on Monday, the judge confirmed that Destynee Contreras, Melodee's maternal half-sister, will oversee the disposition of Melodee's remains, including cremation and final arrangements.

In court, it was revealed that a private memorial service for Melodee is scheduled later this month at a Santa Maria church. On Feb. 10, which would have been Melodee's 10th birthday, other family members will be planning a separate memorial event.

Contreras' attorney, Noelle Gaston, shared the following information in a statement to KSBY News:

"The family reached certain agreements and the court made orders regarding Melodee's services, including that they would not be publicized and that press would not be permitted to attend. Thank you for respecting their privacy at this incredibly difficult time."

Also on Monday, family friends were seen inside the Buzzard's Vandenberg Village home, removing items believed to belong to Melodee. According to the real estate agency that oversees the property, Ashlee Buzzard, through her attorney, issued a 30-day notice to vacate roughly a month ago, and Monday marked the final day for items to be removed from the home. Those present declined to answer questions about where the items were being taken.

Crystal Bermudez Two vehicles appeared loaded with items that appeared to belong to Melodee and Ashlee Buzzard, from the Vandenberg Village.

Neighbor Janet Holmes said she happened to drive by the home and was shocked by what she saw.

"It's overwhelming. It's very emotional," Holmes said.

Crystal Bermudez A bike sitting in front of the door house was left behind, appearing to belong to Melodee.

Holmes, who previously spoke with KSBY News in October after knocking on the door out of concern, said seeing the belongings being removed was difficult to process.

"Just driving by is horrific. It's awful. My heart goes out to the family," she said.

In the related criminal case, Ashlee Buzzard is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 9 for a procedural hearing as evidence and filings continue to be reviewed.