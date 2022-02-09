Men's curling Session 1: Sweden, Canada, Norway open Games with wins

Wednesday was the first day of men's curling action in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Team USA opened the day with a win.

Here's a look at the other three games from Session 1.

Sweden 6, China 4

A steal of two in the fourth gave Sweden a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in a 6-4 win over China.

Sweden, the defending Olympic silver medalists, led 3-1 at the halfway mark.

China stole a point in the sixth, and scored two in the eighth to cut Sweden’s lead to one, 5-4, heading into the final end.

With no rocks in the 4-foot for either team, Sweden had an easy draw shot to the button for one more point in the tenth and the win.

China will next face The ROC on Thursday at 1:05 a.m. ET.

Sweden will return to the ice on Thursday at 1:05 a.m. ET to take on Team USA in a rematch of the 2018 Olympic gold medal game.

Canada 10, Denmark 5 (8 ends)

Canada scored three in the third, but Denmark responded with two in the fourth to the score at 4-4.

The Canadians responded with one in the fifth and a steal of two in the sixth.

Canada finished with a double takeout in the eighth that gave them three points and forced Denmark to concede the rest of the game.

Canada will next take on Norway on Thursday at 1:05 a.m. ET.

Denmark will play China at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Norway 7, Switzerland 4

It was all single-point ends early until two points by Norway in the ninth helped the team to a 7-4 win over Switzerland.

Norway scored one in each of the second and fifth ends, and went on to steal a point immediately after both.

With the score tied 4-4 going into the ninth, Norway landed a second stone in the 4-foot on their final throw, and a measurement showed not only was that stone closer than Switzerland’s, but Norway’s other stone on the opposite side of the 4-foot was too, giving them two points and a 2-point lead going into the final end.

Switzerland tried for a big shot on the final throw in the 10th, but were unsuccessful, allowing Norway to steal another point for the 3-point win.

Norway will play next against Canada on Thursday at 1:05 a.m. ET.

Switzerland will play on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET against Switzerland.

