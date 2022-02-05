Mixed doubles curling roundup: Sweden gets big win over Canada

Sweden 6, Canada 2

Canada conceded with one rock left in the seventh to give Sweden a 6-2 win over the defending Olympic gold medalists Saturday.

Sweden opened the game with a point in the first end, and stole another in the second to take an early 2-0 lead.

Rachel Homan missed a takeout attempt in the fourth, setting up an easy 3-point end for Sweden to extend their lead, 5-1, at the halfway point.

Canada played their power play in the fifth to try to get some points back, but had to settle for just a single point after again mistakes left the house clear for their hammer throw.

The win keeps Sweden in second place in the overall mixed doubles standings.

Sweden (5-2) will next play on Sunday morning at 1:05 a.m. EST against Norway.

Canada (3-2) will be right back on the ice at 7:05 a.m. EST against Team USA.

Italy 7, Australia 3

Italy remained unbeaten in Olympic play with a 7-3 win over Australia Saturday.

The Italian team led by four in the eighth, and Australia conceded their final rock after a mistake cleared the house and made it impossible to get the four points needed to tie the score and force extra ends.

A close game early was broken open by Italy’s Stefania Constantini, who placed her hammer throw just on the edge of the 4-foot for three points in the seventh to put the Italians up 7-3 with one end to play.

Italy previously stole a point in the third to take an early 3-1 lead.

Australia (0-7), still looking for their first Olympics win, will take two sessions off and return to play at 1:05 a.m. EST Sunday against Switzerland.

Italy (5-0) will be right back on the ice at 7:05 a.m. EST Saturday to take on Great Britain.

Great Britain 8, Czech Republic 3

Great Britain stayed firmly in third place in the mixed doubles standings with an 8-3 win over Czech Republic Saturday.

Jennifer Dodds had a takeout and kept her stone in the 4-foot for two points for GB in the seventh, forcing Czech Republic to concede the eighth end and the match.

Great Britain scored two points in the second, and stole three more in the third after the throw lied perfectly on the button, and Zuzana Paulova throw for Czech went through the house, increasing GB’s score to 5-1.

The Czech Republic team (2-3) will return to play at 7:05 a.m. EST Saturday against Switzerland.

Great Britain (4-1) will also play Saturday morning against Italy.

