Budget cuts, event cancellations, and launch debates

Get ready for a stunning sight! The last full moon of the season, known as the Strawberry Moon, rises today. It will be the lowest full moon of the year for those north of the equator. The name comes from the wild strawberries that ripen this time of year. SLO County Faces $38M Budget Cuts : San Luis Obispo County is dealing with a projected $38 million shortfall. Over 700 programs could be impacted, with departments required to cut 15% from their budgets. Public safety, housing, and homeless services will remain priorities. Community members have been invited to give feedback during this week’s hearings.

: San Luis Obispo County is dealing with a projected $38 million shortfall. Over 700 programs could be impacted, with departments required to cut 15% from their budgets. Public safety, housing, and homeless services will remain priorities. Community members have been invited to give feedback during this week’s hearings. Lompoc Cancels 2025 Old Town Market: The 2025 Old Town Market in Lompoc is officially on hold after the City Council voted 4–1 to reduce funding for the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber says it can no longer operate the event due to budget cuts, though the city says the decision isn’t finalized. The summer market has long been a platform for vendors and non-profits. There are more issues happening in the area, click here for more.

Vandenberg Space Force Base is experiencing its busiest launch year in five decades, with over 25 rocket launches already in 2025 and more expected. While some residents, like Michael Maldonado of Santa Maria, express concerns about noise, environmental impact, and the growing presence of private companies like SpaceX, others, like Orcutt’s Jennifer Gratiot, see the launches as an economic benefit and a unique community experience. In response to the increased activity, the U.S. Space Force has released a Draft Environmental Impact Statement to evaluate the effects of expanded operations through 2030, including impacts on air quality, wildlife, and cultural resources. Public input is encouraged through upcoming hearings and online feedback opportunities at vandenberg.spaceforce.mil/EIS.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has deployed thirty-two personnel to Los Angeles in response to a mutual aid request from the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services amid ongoing immigration protests. The deputies, part of the Sheriff’s Response and Special Enforcement Teams, are assisting with security in downtown L.A., but are not involved in immigration enforcement. Sheriff Bill Brown emphasized that the agency's role is to support public safety during what he described as violent disturbances, noting that the county is reciprocating past mutual aid support received from L.A. during wildfire emergencies. Meanwhile, San Luis Obispo County has not been asked to provide aid at this time.

The City of San Luis Obispo is seeking a vendor to operate a new café kiosk in the revitalized Mission Plaza downtown. The plaza enhancement project, which began earlier this year, includes restroom upgrades, repairs to the historic adobe, and installation of the new kiosk, among other improvements. Construction is expected to be completed this fall, and vendor applications are open now through July 7.

