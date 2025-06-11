Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce announces it will cease operations on June 30

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitor's Bureau announced Tuesday that it is scheduled to cease operations on June 30.

On June 4, the Lompoc City Council voted 4-1 to "abruptly and drastically" cut funding to the Chamber "without any prior discussion or opportunity for response," according to a Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce Facebook post.

The Chamber said that, if the decision stands, it will be forced to close its doors.

This would cause the City of Lompoc to lose organizations including Youth Leadership Lompoc Valley and the Military Affairs Committee, according to Chamber officials.

The Chamber also said it will no longer be able to support community events like Old Town Trick-or-Treat and the State of Vandenberg if the City Council moves forward with the budget cuts.

The organization called on community members to speak out against the funding cuts at the next Lompoc City Council meeting on June 17.

KSBY reached out to the City for comment.

Officials responded, saying that the City Council voted to amend the Chamber's 2025-2027 budget contract in accordance with the council-manager form of government, which the City says gives council members the authority to make such a decision.

Lompoc officials noted that, while the City Council did vote to proceed with the amended contract, it has not yet been finalized or signed.

The City also told KSBY that the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization independent of the City.

Community members can voice their opinions at the Lompoc City Council meeting on June 17.

It will begin at 6:30 p.m. at 100 Civic Center Plaza.