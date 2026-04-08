Construction debate, housing summit, and red light cameras

Good morning, take a look at the top stories we are tracking on Daybreak:



Housing summit aiming for solutions : A big housing summit in SLO County is bringing together advocates, developers, and experts to talk about building, affordability, and the housing crisis. It’s part of an ongoing effort since 2014 to raise awareness and find solutions to high living costs and homeownership challenges.

: A big housing summit in SLO County is bringing together advocates, developers, and experts to talk about building, affordability, and the housing crisis. It’s part of an ongoing effort since 2014 to raise awareness and find solutions to high living costs and homeownership challenges. Roadwork coming to Pismo Beach : Drivers in Pismo Beach should get ready for delays as construction kicks off on Price Street for a transportation improvement project. Work will happen weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is expected to last through the end of the year.

: Drivers in Pismo Beach should get ready for delays as construction kicks off on Price Street for a transportation improvement project. Work will happen weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is expected to last through the end of the year. Electric buses hit the coastal route: Commuters between Ventura and Santa Barbara counties can now ride new electric buses on the Coastal Express service. The eco-friendly upgrade, funded by a state grant, won’t raise fares and connects riders along routes between Camarillo and Santa Barbara.

A busy and oddly shaped intersection in Arroyo Grande could soon be replaced with a roundabout to improve traffic flow and safety. City engineers say the design is still in progress, with studies showing it can handle large trucks and heavy congestion, especially during school traffic hours. Some residents are unsure about how it will work, but the city plans to gather more community feedback before finalizing plans.

Santa Maria city leaders are considering bringing back red light cameras to improve traffic safety at busy intersections. The discussion comes after changes in state law that could make enforcement easier and more effective than in the past. Officials haven’t made a final decision yet and are still reviewing whether the program would benefit the community.

San Luis Obispo brought in a record $11.4 million in hotel tax revenue in 2025, showing tourism is stronger than ever. That money goes back into the community, helping pay for things like public safety, infrastructure, and city services. Officials say steady visitor demand, even during slower seasons, has boosted not just hotels but local businesses across the city.