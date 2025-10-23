Events this weekend, school up for sale, and help needed at food banks

Good morning, Central Coast! Do you have weekend plans yet? Take a look at our 6 Things page to plan ahead.



: Construction is underway on a new sports complex near Stowell Road and Depot Street in Santa Maria. The Santa Maria Sports Park will feature four multi-purpose fields, lighting, restrooms, and space for community events. The city recently approved an additional $5.5 million for the project, bringing the total cost to around $15 million. Work includes grading, irrigation, landscaping, electrical upgrades, hardscape, and playground installation. Vigil planned for missing Vandenberg Village girl : The search continues for 13-year-old Melodee Buzzard, who was reported missing October 14th after concerns were raised about her long absence from an independent studies program. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says there are no new updates at this time. Family members are planning a vigil tomorrow from 5 to 6 p.m. in front of her mother’s home. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

The San Luis Coastal Unified School District is moving to sell the old Morro Elementary School site in Morro Bay, which has not been used as a public school for more than 20 years. City of Morro Bay and the school district unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding to begin negotiations on purchasing the property. The site could be repurposed for community use, such as preserving the historic building, converting it into a community center, or relocating city hall. The most recent appraisal valued the property at $10.2 million and a 180-day negotiation period will begin once the MOU is signed.

Up to an estimated 33,000 residents in Santa Barbara County who rely on the CalFresh food-assistance program could lose benefits in November due to uncertainty about federal funding. The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County says it is preparing for a significant rise in demand if the funding gap triggers what it calls a “hunger cliff.” Local officials and the Foodbank are urging residents who may need assistance to reach out now, and stressing that community support will be critical. Congressman Salud Carbajal visited the Foodbank and emphasized that while food banks will do their best, they cannot fill the whole gap alone.

Construction has started on the first of seven modular buildings as part of the California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) 10-year, $1.2 billion housing plan which will add up to 4,000 new units. The first building is expected to deliver 520 beds by fall 2026 and uses pre-fabricated modules built off-site and then stacked at Cal Poly’s campus. The modular stacking method reduces on-campus labor and construction time compared to traditional building techniques. University officials say the project will help meet demand for on-campus housing and ultimately reduce student housing costs and rental-market strain in San Luis Obispo.

