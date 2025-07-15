Fair crowds, community plans, and a center under pressure

Good morning, Central Coast. We’re looking ahead to the Mid-State fair and conditions are cooler than usual. Here is a look at the other top stories from Daybreak this morning.



Driver seriously hurt in Santa Barbara County rollover crash: Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle rollover that left a man critically injured. Santa Barbara County Fire shared images from the scene, showing firefighters pulling the driver from the car around 9 P.M. Wednesday. He was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. No word yet on the cause of the crash or his current condition.

Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle rollover that left a man critically injured. Santa Barbara County Fire shared images from the scene, showing firefighters pulling the driver from the car around 9 P.M. Wednesday. He was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. No word yet on the cause of the crash or his current condition. Hundreds arrested in immigration raids at marijuana farms: Federal authorities say more than 360 people were arrested during recent immigration raids at two marijuana farms, marking one of the largest operations since January. The Trump administration says 14 minors were found at the sites, and four U.S. citizens were among those detained. Officials confirm one farmworker died after falling from a greenhouse roof during the chaos, as protesters clashed with agents.

Federal authorities say more than 360 people were arrested during recent immigration raids at two marijuana farms, marking one of the largest operations since January. The Trump administration says 14 minors were found at the sites, and four U.S. citizens were among those detained. Officials confirm one farmworker died after falling from a greenhouse roof during the chaos, as protesters clashed with agents. Santa Barbara hosts immigration town hall following raids: In response to the recent immigration raids, the City of Santa Barbara is holding a community town hall tonight. Local nonprofit 805 UndocuFund will also be present to offer support and resources. The meeting begins at 6:30 P.M. at the Franklin Neighborhood Center, 1136 E. Montecito Street, with a Zoom option available for those who can’t attend in person.

Paso Robles is bracing for a major influx of visitors as the 2025 California Mid-State Fair kicks off from July 16–27. The fair is expected to draw up to 400,000 people, making July the busiest tourism month of the year. Local businesses like the Adelaide Inn are preparing for heavy traffic and parking challenges, with limited guest parking and hired security. Fair organizers recommend using one of three free shuttle locations, Lowe’s, Albertsons, or City Hall, running daily to ease congestion. Street parking is free unless posted otherwise, and official lots cost $30 per day. Despite the crowds, locals say the fair brings an exciting energy to the area each summer.

After 30 years, the Nipomo Community Plan is getting its first major update since 1994. San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Jimmy Paulding is leading the effort alongside residents, emphasizing that community input is key to shaping a new 20-year vision for growth and development. A recent survey gathered over 1,200 responses, with traffic ranking as the top concern, followed by issues with housing expansion. While some longtime residents say the town has grown too quickly, others see change as a chance for innovation. More community workshops are planned, with a draft of the updated plan expected to be presented at the next meeting.

Since opening last June, the FARO Center in Santa Barbara has helped house more than 100 individuals and served over 1,300 people with services like health care, job support, and housing assistance. Operated by the Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation (SB ACT), the center averages about 70 visitors a day. However, neighborhood complaints about loitering and other issues have prompted city officials to push for operational changes. The city recently canceled the center’s lease, offering a strict month-to-month agreement that eliminates drop-in access, ends on-site meal service, and adds weekday security requirements. While the center’s leaders say they’re addressing concerns in good faith, they warn the changes could put dozens of people back on the streets. City leaders say they want the center to succeed, but tensions remain over how to move forward.