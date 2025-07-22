Fair events, cooler temps, and siren tests

Good morning, Central Coast. We’ve been having a chilly week and it looks like these conditions are going to continue. Make sure to pack some extra layers if you plan on attending the Mid-State Fair today. Here are the top stories we’re following on Daybreak:



Siren system test this week : Heads up! County officials will conduct low-volume “growl” tests of the early-warning siren system today and Wednesday. The brief tests will sound in areas from Cayucos to Nipomo Mesa, within the Diablo Canyon Emergency Planning Zone. No action is needed from the public.

: Heads up! County officials will conduct low-volume “growl” tests of the early-warning siren system today and Wednesday. The brief tests will sound in areas from Cayucos to Nipomo Mesa, within the Diablo Canyon Emergency Planning Zone. No action is needed from the public. New neighborhood park opens in Santa Maria : A new spot for fun is opening on Dejoy Street! The Dejoy Street Neighborhood Park opens to the public at 11 A.M. with green space, playgrounds, and more. It’s one of four new “pocket parks” coming to the city.

: A new spot for fun is opening on Dejoy Street! The Dejoy Street Neighborhood Park opens to the public at 11 A.M. with green space, playgrounds, and more. It’s one of four new “pocket parks” coming to the city. Today at the Fair: Fair fun continues with livestock showcases this morning and gates opening at 4 P.M. Look out for free train rides, barnyard racers, and a junior fashion show. Then at 7:30 P.M., David Lee Roth hits the Chumash Grandstand Arena stage to wrap up the night in style.

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Tuesday during a 57-minute window starting at 11:13 A.M., with a livestream beginning 15 minutes prior. The mission will deliver NASA’s TRACERS satellites into low-Earth orbit to study how solar wind affects Earth’s magnetic field, research that could help scientists better understand auroras and telecommunication disruptions. Several other satellites will also be aboard. About eight minutes after liftoff, the rocket’s first-stage booster will attempt a landing back at Vandenberg, possibly creating sonic booms audible across Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties. A backup launch is scheduled for the same time Wednesday if needed.

San Luis Obispo County officials will soon discuss a proposed weed abatement ordinance aimed at reducing wildfire risk in local responsibility areas (LRAs), following updated fire hazard maps from the State Fire Marshal. The ordinance would require property owners to clear vegetation within 100 feet of structures, and neighboring property owners to do the same if hazards are near shared boundaries. Residents in Los Osos, like Mark Virgin and Patrick McGibney, support the proposal, citing concerns over rising insurance costs and past fire experiences. The ordinance would impact over 13,800 parcels, though some areas like California Valley would be excluded. County Supervisors will hold a public hearing on August 19.

Local beekeeper Nicholas Wigle says the Central Coast beekeeping industry is in crisis, with rising costs and imported honey pushing out small operations. Santa Barbara County’s latest crop report shows a dramatic drop in registered bee colonies, from over 18,000 in 2023 to just 7,500 this year. Experts blame factors like habitat loss, housing development, climate, and pesticides. In response, Wigle launched a bee rescue service, performing 700 live removals last year, saving thousands of bees from extermination and relocating them to support agriculture. He warns that protecting pollinators isn’t just about bees, it’s vital for the survival of the entire food system.

