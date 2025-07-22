Paso Robles businesses benefit from California Mid-State Fairgoers

If you’ve been in Paso Robles over the past week, you’ve probably noticed that it's been a little busier than usual. The California Mid-State Fair is back, and it’s bringing more than just carnival rides and concerts; it’s also driving a noticeable boost in business.

“It just brings a lot more people in, and our place is so close, I feel like it works out for people to stop by,” said Angelique Ratliff, who works at Finca Paso Robles on Spring Street.

With thousands of fairgoers pouring into Paso Robles, restaurants, hotels, boutiques, and other businesses are feeling the ripple effect.

Ratliff says they’ve seen more business compared to last year, and they’ve had to prep extra food to keep up with the crowds.

“We get people before concerts. They come eat, and then go out to the fair,” she said

According to Travel Paso, July is the busiest month for tourism in Paso Robles, and Angela McKee, general manager at the Best Western Plus right outside the fairgrounds, says this time of year brings a unique kind of busy.

"It's just more long-term busy. Like we have other events that we're very busy, but it's for a shorter period of time, so this is just day after day of busy," she said.

Business owners say the pace changes depending on the day, and who’s playing that night.

"A lot of people come in for those concerts, like Jon Pardi," Ratliff said. "I didn't work the night of Cody Johnson, but I'm assuming there's a lot of people coming to town."

McKee says the weather also adds to the fair experience.

"The weather's been great, so people are excited to come early and get down to the fair when the weather's nice and not those 105-degree days," she said.

Despite the extra work, most businesses say they’re happy to be busy and grateful for the boost across the community.

“A lot of really great attributes of being this close," McKee said.

The California Mid-State Fair will continue through Sunday with concert headliners like Keith Urban and Bailey Zimmerman coming this week.