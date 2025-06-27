Fourth of July warning, job outlook, and senior scam seminar today

Happy Friday, here are some events happening across the Central Coast.



: New data from the U.S. Department of Labor shows about 236,000 people filed initial unemployment claims last week, down slightly from the week before. But continuing claims are up, reaching their highest level since late 2021. Experts say that could reflect a cooling job market amid federal cutbacks and economic uncertainty. Gas prices hit a summer low: Your road trip may cost a little less this year, gas prices are at their lowest for late June since 2021. The national average sits around $3.20 a gallon, more than 20 cents lower than this time last year. Analysts say a ceasefire between Israel and Iran is helping stabilize global oil prices.

Grover Beach has adopted a new Social Host Ordinance that makes it easier to issue fines for illegal fireworks, holding homeowners, renters, or hosts responsible if fireworks are used on their property. Police Commander Bryan Millard says the ordinance, combined with drone technology, allows officers to link fireworks to a residence without needing to identify the individual lighting them. The ordinance aligns with similar rules in unincorporated areas of San Luis Obispo County, which Mayor Kassi Dee says promotes a unified enforcement approach. Last year, nine citations were issued, but officials expect that number to rise with improved enforcement tools.

The Immigrant Legal Defense Center in Santa Barbara is seeing a surge in emotional and legal support requests amid recent ICE activity across the Central Coast. Executive Director Julissa Peña says fear is widespread, especially among children seeking therapy. The nonprofit serves over 500 clients, but with only one therapist, mental health support has been limited. In response, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved $240,000 in emergency funding to expand mental health services, using cannabis tax revenue. The funds will allow the center to hire two additional therapists, with the program’s impact to be reviewed in six months.

Community members are invited to a Senior Scam Prevention Seminar today at the Goleta Community Center. The event will cover how to spot common scams, understand the latest tactics, and protect yourself or loved ones from fraud. Senator Monique Limón is expected to attend. The seminar runs from 9 to 11 A.M. and is free to the public.