Fuel costs, fire danger, and rebuilding efforts in focus

: The Gifford Fire has burned more than 125,000 acres in two weeks. Some evacuation orders are lifted in Santa Barbara County, but new orders are in place near Pozo and Santa Margarita Lake. Crews are focused on backfiring operations to protect the Garcia Wilderness. Gas Prices Hold Steady : The national average for regular gas is $3.16, up two cents from last week. California drivers are paying $4.49, slightly less than a year ago. OPEC+ will boost oil production again next month.

: The national average for regular gas is $3.16, up two cents from last week. California drivers are paying $4.49, slightly less than a year ago. OPEC+ will boost oil production again next month. Amtrak Service Suspended North of Goleta: Pacific Surfliner service is paused until August 17 for bridge reconstruction. Bus service is connecting travelers in the meantime. The project also temporarily delayed launches at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

As the Gifford Fire burns across the Central Coast, the Santa Maria Elks Event Center has transformed into an emergency shelter for evacuated livestock, thanks to a long-standing partnership with local animal services and volunteer groups like Team Santa Maria and HEET. The facility can be ready within hours, with pens, feed, and water set up as volunteers care for and comfort displaced animals, from horses to pigs. Leaders stress the importance of evacuating early to protect both animals and owners, allowing residents to focus on safeguarding their homes. Currently housing dozens of animals, the center offers a safe haven until it’s safe for them to return.

Julie Righetti is watching the Gifford Fire advance toward the Garcia Wilderness from her ranch on West Pozo Road, describing the firefighting response as an “air show” and “ground show.” The area, which has never burned before, is so dense it’s inaccessible by foot, making it a major concern for crews working to control the fire’s northern flank. Public Information Officer Rich Eagan says if weather conditions hold over the next two days, firefighters could make progress. Righetti, recalling her late father’s advocacy for controlled burns and fire safety, says his advice still resonates: never put yourself in a position where someone must risk their life to save yours.

Templeton residents gathered at the community center to hear updates and dispel rumors about the July 4 Templeton Feed & Grain fire. Officials said quick response and extra staffing prevented greater damage, and water supply was never at risk. The Jermin family plans to rebuild the main cement building but will not replace the grain bins, while the investigation into the fire remains limited due to juvenile involvement. A separate board meeting on Sept. 2 will address firework regulations.