Highway 101 expansion, offshore wind canceled, and new delivery hub proposal

Halfway through the week! Take a look at the top stories from Daybreak:



Supervisor candidate forum set for today: Another District 4 supervisor candidate forum is happening tonight in Arroyo Grande. League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County is hosting the event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the South County Regional Center, with no registration required. It will also be livestreamed on SLO-SPAN and available later on the League’s YouTube channel.

Another District 4 supervisor candidate forum is happening tonight in Arroyo Grande. League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County is hosting the event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the South County Regional Center, with no registration required. It will also be livestreamed on SLO-SPAN and available later on the League’s YouTube channel. Governor candidates face off in debate: Top candidates in California’s governor race met on the debate stage at Pomona College ahead of the June election. They discussed key issues like housing affordability, gas prices, education, and political accountability. Another debate hosted by CNN is scheduled for next Tuesday.

Top candidates in California’s governor race met on the debate stage at Pomona College ahead of the June election. They discussed key issues like housing affordability, gas prices, education, and political accountability. Another debate hosted by CNN is scheduled for next Tuesday. Toll road scam warning for drivers: Officials are warning drivers about a phishing scam involving fake toll payment texts. Messages claim you owe money and include links designed to steal personal or financial information. Experts say real toll agencies won’t text payment links, so delete the message and check your account directly if you’re unsure.

A new $85 million project is underway to ease traffic along Highway 101 through Pismo Beach. Crews are adding a five-mile part-time lane that will open during peak hours to help reduce congestion in one of the county’s busiest corridors. Construction is expected to continue for several years, and drivers may see delays in the meantime.

An offshore wind project planned off the coast of Morro Bay has been abandoned by the company behind it. The decision marks a major shift for a project that had been part of California’s push for renewable energy along the Central Coast. Local impacts and future plans for offshore wind development in the area remain uncertain.

A proposed package delivery facility in Santa Maria could bring up to 800 jobs to the area. The project would act as a “last-mile” hub, sorting packages for local delivery, but some residents are concerned about increased traffic and safety. The Planning Commission is reviewing the proposal and is expected to make a decision soon.