Housing crisis, Goleta road work delay, and DUI checkpoint update

Let’s start this week off right, Central Coast! Here is a look at the top stories from Daybreak this morning:



New candidate enters SLO county race : Tyler Brewer, owner of Family Paralegal Associates, is running for District Four Supervisor. He joins incumbent Jimmy Paulding and business owner Adam Verdin in the race. District Four covers Nipomo, Arroyo Grande, Oceano, California Valley, and surrounding unincorporated areas.

: Tyler Brewer, owner of Family Paralegal Associates, is running for District Four Supervisor. He joins incumbent Jimmy Paulding and business owner Adam Verdin in the race. District Four covers Nipomo, Arroyo Grande, Oceano, California Valley, and surrounding unincorporated areas. Goleta road work could cause delays : Drivers on Hollister Avenue between Fairview and Los Carneros should expect delays today and tomorrow. One lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement maintenance. Additional work is scheduled for September 22 and again in mid-October.

: Drivers on Hollister Avenue between Fairview and Los Carneros should expect delays today and tomorrow. One lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement maintenance. Additional work is scheduled for September 22 and again in mid-October. Santa Maria DUI checkpoint results: Santa Maria Police say more than 600 drivers went through a DUI checkpoint on South Broadway over the weekend. Officers arrested 11 drivers for DUI and cited another 11 for driving without a license. More checkpoints are planned in the coming months.

Ninety days after the Santa Barbara County Grand Jury criticized local leaders for “failing” to address the housing crisis, the County Board of Supervisors has issued its response. Supervisors agreed that permitting for affordable housing is too costly and complicated but rejected the Grand Jury’s call for an ombudsman to oversee development, arguing it would duplicate existing processes. Some, including Supervisor Bob Nelson, pushed back, saying an independent ombudsman could help projects move forward more smoothly. The City of Santa Barbara already has such a position, which housing officials say has improved results. Since the report, the county has adopted reduced fees for new affordable housing projects.

Grover Beach hosted its annual Dune Run, drawing runners and walkers from across California for a day of fitness, community, and coastal scenery. Participants chose between a 5k run or walk along scenic dunes and boardwalks, followed by an awards ceremony honoring the top finishers in each age and gender group. Mayor Kassi Dee praised the strong turnout, noting the event brings families together to celebrate healthy living and community spirit.

Cecchetti Road in Arroyo Grande has been closed since storm damage destroyed a bridge in 2023, leaving residents frustrated over lengthy detours and safety concerns. Locals say the closure has disrupted daily commutes and hurt businesses, with one resident noting his 2-minute drive has stretched into 15 minutes on a dangerous farm road. After rejecting a temporary bridge last year, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors has now allocated $250,000 toward a new one, though officials estimate costs could be double that. Business owners and residents stress the urgency, citing safety risks for ambulances and frustration with long delays. The board is set to decide on additional funding October 7.

