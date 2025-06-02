June gloom, rentals scams, and delays expected in Santa Barbara

Good morning, it's the start of June which means we have a bit of fog in our forecast. Here are the stories we are following this morning on Daybreak:



Man accused in Montecito home invasion appears in court today : The man accused in a violent home invasion at billionaire Ty Warner's Montecito estate is due in court today. Authorities say 42-year-old Russell Maxwell Phay faces charges including attempted murder and kidnapping. The May 23rd assault left a woman in a coma. Phay remains in custody on $1 million bail.

Morro Bay community marks Pride Month with flag-raising ceremony: Morro Bay kicks off Pride Month this morning with a flag-raising ceremony at City Hall. A viewer tells KSBY the event begins at 9 A.M. and is meant to show support for the LGBTQ+ community. It comes shortly before a new city policy takes effect in 2025, limiting which flags can fly on city property.

The Santa Maria Elks Rodeo wrapped up Sunday after five days of high-energy events that drew record-breaking crowds. Organizers say attendance surpassed previous years, with the rodeo hitting 80% capacity by Wednesday and offering only standing room for the rest of the week. Saturday’s parade alone attracted tens of thousands. Local businesses, including the Santa Maria Inn, felt the boost, with the hotel completely sold out. Staff even embraced the rodeo spirit with a western dress code. Visitors like Lissa Wright traveled hours to attend, highlighting the event’s wide regional appeal and festive atmosphere.

In Santa Maria, Dignity Health's Mission Hope Cancer Center kicked off National Cancer Survivors Month with a heartfelt community celebration on Sunday. The free event brought together cancer survivors, patients, and their families for an afternoon of live music, crafts, a photo booth, and even a bounce house. Doctors from the center also led a panel on the latest in cancer treatment. Musician Terry Reyes, who performed at the event, said it was an emotional experience, highlighting how deeply cancer impacts so many lives. The celebration aimed to honor the strength and resilience of survivors throughout the month.

The Santa Barbara Police Department is warning renters about a rise in housing scams, and experts say they’re more common than you might think. A recent survey shared by the Better Business Bureau found that while most people recognize fake listings, more than 5 million Americans have still lost money, with one in three victims losing over $1,000. Scammers often lure renters with bogus listings that demand upfront payments, fake rental directories, or credit-monitoring traps. Red flags include landlords who refuse to show the unit, suspiciously low rent, or requests for payment via gift card or wire transfer. BBB’s Richard Copelan says scammers prey on hopeful or desperate renters, especially younger people without much experience. His advice: do your homework, search the address online, reverse image search listing photos, and verify the ID of anyone showing the property. If you’ve been scammed, start by reporting it to police, the BBB, or the FTC.

