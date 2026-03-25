Launch rescheduled, borrowing costs increasing, and dogs rescued

National Waffle Day = your excuse to go to your favorite local restaurant for a treat. 🧇 Bonus: it’s a cooler day on the Central Coast!



SpaceX launch rescheduled: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is now set to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base this afternoon after being delayed from Tuesday. The mission will send 25 Starlink satellites into orbit, with liftoff scheduled between 4:03 and 8:03 p.m.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is now set to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base this afternoon after being delayed from Tuesday. The mission will send 25 Starlink satellites into orbit, with liftoff scheduled between 4:03 and 8:03 p.m. Atascadero considers new development project : The Atascadero City Council is reviewing a proposal to add new businesses along El Camino Real. Plans include a car wash, a Chick-fil-A, and commercial space, though some residents are raising concerns about traffic and noise.

: The Atascadero City Council is reviewing a proposal to add new businesses along El Camino Real. Plans include a car wash, a Chick-fil-A, and commercial space, though some residents are raising concerns about traffic and noise. Man pleads guilty in fatal crash: A Santa Maria man has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter following a deadly forklift crash that killed a passenger in 2024. The 83-year-old was sentenced to one year of probation after a mistrial was declared earlier this month.

Pismo Beach is the only city in San Luis Obispo County to vote against a proposed sales tax increase aimed at funding transportation projects. City leaders say the plan would bring in about $35 million annually countywide, but Pismo would only receive a small share due to its population size. Officials argue the city would contribute more in tax revenue than it would get back, largely because of its strong tourism economy.

Neighbors jumped into action during a house fire in Santa Barbara, rescuing dogs and using hoses to help contain flames before firefighters arrived. Crews were able to knock down the fire within about 15 minutes after launching an aggressive interior attack. One person suffered minor injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The ongoing conflict involving Iran is impacting Americans beyond the gas pump, driving up fuel prices and increasing borrowing costs. Rising oil prices are pushing gas prices higher, while economic uncertainty is also causing mortgage rates to climb. Experts say the ripple effects could impact everything from daily expenses to home affordability.