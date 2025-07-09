Madre Fire containment grows, Santa Maria Fair opens, and Cal Poly scores five stars

We’re halfway through the week, heres a look at our top stories from Daybreak:



: Paul Flores is asking a California appeals court to overturn his 2022 murder conviction. His attorney argues the trial court made several errors, including failing to remove an allegedly biased juror. Flores was found guilty in the 1996 murder of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart and is currently serving 25 years to life at Corcoran State Prison. Templeton Feed and Grain fire sparked by fireworks : Templeton's fire chief says illegal fireworks are to blame for the fire that damaged the historic Feed and Grain building. Demolition efforts are now underway, and investigators are working to identify four to six people seen wearing dark clothing near the scene before the fire started.

: Templeton's fire chief says illegal fireworks are to blame for the fire that damaged the historic Feed and Grain building. Demolition efforts are now underway, and investigators are working to identify four to six people seen wearing dark clothing near the scene before the fire started. Highway 166 reopens as Madre Fire reaches 55% containment: After nearly a week of closures, Highway 166 is back open. The Madre Fire has now burned more than 80,000 acres and is 55% contained. An evacuation warning has been lifted for parts of Santa Barbara County, and San Luis Obispo County has updated its own evacuation orders and warnings.

The 2025 Santa Barbara County Fair is officially underway at the Santa Maria Fairpark, running from Wednesday, July 9 through Sunday, July 13. Fairgoers can enjoy carnival rides, games, food, live music each night, youth livestock shows, and local exhibits. Highlights include performances from Queen Nation, Los Lonely Boys, Larry Fleet, Russell Dickerson, and La Septima Banda. Daily gate hours vary, with special admission deals offered throughout the week, including $1 entry on Wednesday and free admission for military and law enforcement on Saturday. Parking is $10, and ride wristbands start at $35.

Cal Poly has earned a five-star rating from Money magazine for the third year in a row, placing it among the top 40 colleges in the nation on the 2025–26 “Best Colleges in America” list. The university was recognized for its 86% graduation rate, strong early-career earnings (with a median salary of $90,700), and its signature “Learn by Doing” approach. Cal Poly joins prestigious institutions like Harvard and Princeton and is one of 18 California schools to receive the top rating. Money magazine praised the CSU system overall for its exceptional value.

PG&E has been ordered by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to repay $43.2 million to customers, following a ruling that the utility, not ratepayers, must cover the cost of a forced outage at Diablo Canyon Power Plant. The outage was linked to PG&E’s mishandling of the Unit 2 generator, according to CPUC documents. The refund will come from shareholder funds and be applied through the January 1 rate change, with amounts varying based on individual electricity usage. While PG&E says it’s disappointed in the decision, many locals say they’re glad to see the utility held accountable.

